Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower or storm isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, but unlikely at this point. Breezy at times. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 60-65. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. A few of these storms may kick at times. Windy. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: A few showers / storms possible early, otherwise turning mostly clear by morning and windy. Lows: 48-54. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: A bit more cloud cover is likely by the afternoon with a weak front moving across the area. A stray shower or two are possible, but not likely at this time. Breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-SW 10-20+ mph.
Another warm day is ahead on Delmarva as we wake you up this morning in the 50s and some low 60s as well in places. Expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. There are hints that a stray shower or storm is going to be possible this afternoon as an area of low pressure passes by to our west, but at this point it is only a minor chance. Highs today are going to soar on a southwest breeze with temperatures up into the 80s for most. It will be cooler at our beach towns and on the Chesapeake Bay with where water temperatures are this time of year.
Thursday brings another warm day to Delmarva with highs into the 80s again, but by the afternoon and evening we will have to contend with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the models hint at limited convection along the front with most of the energy used up by the storm today out in the Plains and the mountains to the west. Right now, expect a few storms to pack some punch with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Nothing like the severe weather they are experiencing out west. At most, we are looking at about 0.25 - 0.50” of rain being the average from this chance of showers and storms.
Friday brings a calmer day with temperatures in the 60s and some low 70s ahead of another system that will swing across Delmarva on Saturday. At this point, it lacks moisture on the models so I have it as a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower, but this could change by Friday when more data is available. This system will bring temperatures crashing well below average by Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and morning temperatures Monday morning in the 30s.
Another rain chance looks to move into the forecast by Tuesday.