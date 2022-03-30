Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Some extra clouds and a couple showers early this morning, turning mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 46-55. Winds: SE-S 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could pack a punch! Windy! Highs: 68-74. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: A few showers / storms linger early. Turning partly cloudy and windy by morning. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW-NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible early in the day. Highs: 56-62. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
There is a warm front knocking on our doorstep this morning and will be moving across Delmarva over the next few hours. This front brings with it some extra clouds and the chance of a few showers in the forecast early in the day. The front should be to our north by the early afternoon, leading to more sunshine and some warmer temperatures. The wind shift starts to push a nice warm up into the area with highs into the 50s and low 60s today.
This warmer air settles in tonight leading to an even warmer Thursday with highs climbing up into the 60s and some low 70s. Eventually, all this warm air will lead to a problem and Thursday afternoon and evening hours could be a very active one on Delmarva. A cold front will arrive from the west and interact with the warm air and lead to a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The models are hinting at some very strong and some severe thunderstorms being possible on Thursday evening and Thursday night. Biggest threats to watch for with these storms are damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. This will be something to watch and having the WBOC Weather app handy for those severe weather alerts.
Behind the front, cooler air will spill in for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees and a good amount of sunshine. This is right where we should be for this time of year.