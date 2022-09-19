Forecast Updated on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray chance of a shower. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Stray shower possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We may have some patchy fog by morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers and storms possible. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
A weak boundary is set up to our north and west this morning and will be moving in our direction throughout the day. Ahead of this boundary, temperatures jump up into the 80s and with a few of us getting close to 90 degrees. There will also be a build up of the humidity a bit today ahead of this boundary. At this moment, it looks like we will be dry as this boundary moves across Delmarva this evening. This is also on the idea that the cluster of thunderstorms that will develop to our west will diminish before arriving. I don’t know if I truly believe that, so I am saying the chance of a stray shower isn’t off the table today. I believe most of us will be dry today.
As the boundary passes through the region, the wind will shift on Tuesday bringing a touch cooler air as highs only climb up into the low and mid 80s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure settles on Wednesday bringing our temperatures up into the mid and upper 80s and a bit more humidity. A second front will be pushing into our region by Thursday afternoon bringing our best chance of some showers and storms over the next 7 days. The chance isn’t the greatest at the moment because the front will be moisture starved, but a few storms are not out of the question.
This is the only hiccup for Firefly weekend as the forecast looks fantastic for all weekend plans. Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures as high pressure from Canada settles into control of the forecast. It will be a windy Friday as the cooler air rushes onto Delmarva, but it should settle down throughout the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Friday and Saturday with morning temperatures on Saturday morning in the 40s…nice and crisp. Another shot of showers and storms are going to be possible on Monday with another front arriving.
Fiona is doing a number on the islands in the Caribbean this morning. This storm will turn to the north over the next few days. It will not reach the mainland US, but it will come close enough to us that the swell will be significantly kicked up heading toward the weekend and waves will be massive at our beaches starting on Thursday through the weekend. This will also drive our rip current up heading into the weekend.