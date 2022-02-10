Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 26-35. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 34-40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a period of light snow possible throughout the day. A light accumulation of snow is possible by the evening and overnight. Highs: 30-36. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
The next few days will be a February treat on Delmarva as the wind starts to turn more out of the south and southwest over the coming days.
As the wind shifts, warmer air gets pushed into the area and our high temperatures climb well above average for this time of year. Highs today are into the 50s with some us reaching 60 degrees possible.
A weak clipper system brings some extra clouds for today and a wind shift should bring a slight cool down for Friday morning as lows are expected to drop into the 20s and low 30s. We still see temperatures soar in the afternoon into the 50s and 60s again.
The weekend forecast starts off with a very warm start even with the clouds on the increase throughout the course of Saturday. Temperatures should reach into the 50s with a few of us taking a quick run at 60 degrees.
This makes the next part even crazier…the fact that we might deal with some light snow on Big Game Sunday. The models continue to spin up a storm to our south along the Arctic front that pushes across Delmarva late on Saturday. The question is how much of that cold air arrives in time to keep the storm suppressed south of the Peninsula. Another question that still needs to be answered is will there be as much cold air being forced to the south as the model indicates. If there is less cold air than being modeled, the storm will be allowed to move farther north and cause more headaches.
At this point, snow chances continue to be in the forecast, but I am stressing that it should be a light snow with low accumulation values. We will continue to fine tune the forecast over the next few days. Regardless of what happens with this possible storm, things turn chilly for early next week as temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s through Wednesday.