Weather Alert

...ICY CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING... Low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the teens across most of south central and interior southeast Virginia, and the eastern shore overnight, with readings expected to stay below freezing until mid to late Sunday morning. Motorists will need to be alert for slick spots and patches of black ice, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.