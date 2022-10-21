Forecast Updated on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers beginning to arrive by morning. Breezy. Lows: 57-64. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers / light rain possible throughout the day. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SE 15-30+ mph.
Monday: A few lingering showers possible early. Otherwise, it turns partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The surface high begins to slide off the coast which will allow the wind to start turning more out of the south and southeast as warmer air begins to arrive across the area. With a good amount of sunshine, temperatures climb up into the 60s with a few neighborhoods approaching 70 degrees. With the wind continuing out of the south and southwest tonight, temperatures should only fall into the 40s and the clouds will start to arrive across the area by Saturday morning.
You will notice that the clouds will start to overspread the area throughout the day Saturday and into Saturday night as things turn a bit soggy to end the weekend. An area of low pressure will push up from the Gulf Stream and bring us a chance for some rain showers on Sunday and early on Monday. At this moment, rain totals from this rain event only look to be between 0.25” and 0.50” for the average across Delmarva by the time it wraps up on Monday morning. With the wind coming in off the Atlantic, temperatures should be warmer for most of us with temperatures in the 60s. Cooler at our beach towns with that direct influence off the water with temperatures on Sunday in the low 60s.
Once the showers taper off Monday morning, we will have some quieter weather for Tuesday and Wednesday before another chance of showers enters the forecast by Thursday of next week.