Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 61-70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Some fog is possible at dawn. Lows: 50-60. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 64-76. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear with some fog possible by dawn. Lows: 54-62. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-78. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-81. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
A weak little system continues to pass to our south this morning and is providing some extra clouds overhead this morning. We have a temperature range where many are waking up in the 40s and 50s, while with the wind off the Atlantic our beach towns are in the 60s. It will be a mix of clouds and sun this morning, but the good news is that we should see more sunshine later this afternoon. The wind being off the Atlantic all day will keep temperatures in the 60s at the beach, whereas inland we will see highs in the 60s and low 70s.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast for the rest of the work week and into the weekend and eventually will slide off our coast as we get closer to Friday. As it does move east of us, the wind turns out of the south and southwest and will drive our temperatures way up into the 70s as we head into the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. It now looks like the high will not give up on us into early next week keeping us on the dry side through mid-week next week with highs well into the 70s again on Monday.
A better chance for some rain showers enters the forecast later next week as an area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolina’s moves into the region.