Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: A mix of stars and clouds. Lows: 30-36. Winds: W-N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-62. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-42. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-57. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
A relatively quiet weather pattern looks to set up on Delmarva this work week. The high pressure has slid off the coast overnight and allowed for a weak system to pass by to our north and to our south. We saw some clouds overspread the area overnight, but temperatures before the clouds got here dropped back below freezing in many inland places. The wind shift turns the wind out of the south and will start to usher some warmer air into the area and you will feel the difference. With sunshine, highs should reach into the mid and upper 50s today.
Wednesday will be a better weather day as the clouds will not be as numerous as they are today and with a wind out of the south and east will allow those highs to climb again into the 50s and low 60s. Wednesday night into Thursday, we will be watching a weak little clipper system to bring a few extra clouds around to start off our Thursday and will shift the winds back out of the north and west for Friday. Temperatures will tumble back down into the 40s to wrap up the work week.
Good news: We see things really warm up over the weekend with highs climbing up into the 60s both on Saturday and Sunday. Bad news: An unsettled weather pattern looks to try and set up and will bring us some extra clouds around from time to time in the warm sector. A better chance for showers and storms enters the forecast early next week.