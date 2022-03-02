Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-62. Winds: Variable 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-42. Winds: SS-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 50-57. Winds: N 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 24-34. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
A relatively quiet weather pattern looks to set up on Delmarva this work week. The high pressure is off the coast and a second clipper system has tried to move across the region this morning. We have some extra clouds in the area this morning which is keeping us warmer than average to start things off. Wednesday will be a better weather day as the clouds will not be as numerous as yesterday in the afternoon and with a wind out of the south will allow those highs to climb again into the 50s and low 60s.
Now, Wednesday night into Thursday, we will be watching a weak little clipper system to bring a few extra clouds around to start off our Thursday and we may have to deal with a few spotty showers as we head out the door on Thursday morning. It won’t be much of anything, just enough to make us run the windshield wiper a few times…if anything. The wind will shift back out of the north and west for Friday and allow temperatures will tumble back down into the 40s to wrap up the work week.
The good news for the weekend is that we see things really warm up with highs climbing up into the 60s and even some 70s by Sunday. The bad news is that an unsettled weather pattern looks to try and set up and will bring us some extra clouds around from time to time while we hang out in the warm sector. A better chance for showers and storms enters the forecast early next week.