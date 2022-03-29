Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers by morning. Lows: 29-35. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: A few showers possible early, turning mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 48-57. Winds: SE-S 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could pack a punch! Windy! Highs: 72-78. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible early in the day. Highs: 56-62. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
The start of the week is chilly as temperatures are going to continue to be well below average for this time of year. After another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s, we only see our highs reach the mid 40s today even with a good amount of sunshine. The breeze will pick back up again as soon as the sun comes up and start to warm up the earth. We could see some gusts at times between 25-30 mph during the first part of the day. The wind will start to settle a bit heading into the evening hours.
A warm front moves through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with some extra clouds and the chance of a few showers in the forecast early on Wednesday. The wind shift will start to push a big time warm up into the area for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will climb up into the 50s and low 60s with highs on Thursday climbing up into the 70s.
Eventually, all this warm air will lead to a problem and Thursday afternoon and evening hours could be a very active one on Delmarva. A cold front will arrive from the west and interact with the warm air and lead to a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The models are hinting at some very strong and some severe thunderstorms being possible on Thursday evening. Something to watch and a forecast we will fine tune over the week.
Behind the front, cooler air will spill in for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees and a good amount of sunshine. This is right where we should be for this time of year.