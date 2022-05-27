Forecast Updated on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms linger for the first part of the night. Slow clearing toward morning. Lows: 60-65. Winds: SW-NW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm in the afternoon hours. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW -W 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The low moved off to our north during the day yesterday. This is why we had areas of drizzle and light showers in a couple places in the late afternoon hours. Now we are in the warm sector and with dew points coming up all night, we are waking up to some dense areas of fog. We will likely be dealing with the fog for the first few hours of the morning. I would allow a couple extra minutes on your way to work and school. The fog should lift by the time we get to 8-9am.
Now, let us talk about this afternoon and evening where we do run the risk of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The timing of the cold front looks to be a little earlier than I thought yesterday. You’re still good so to sneak out to the beaches before the big crowds arrive, you should be good to go there. Once we get to the 3pm hour, that is when our chances for storms start to go up. This front will take a few hours to move across the region and should be off the coast by 2-3am. It looks like we will have an initial line of showers and storms in the afternoon hours with a few more showers and storms possible the first part of the overnight as the front clears. It is the initial storms earlier in the evening that could pack a pretty good punch across Delmarva. Threats are strong, gusty winds, some hail isn’t out of the question, heavy rain and lightning. An isolated tornado threat is there, but at this moment, the focus is mainly on our threat for straight line wind damage. Keep an eye to the sky and the WBOC Weather app handy for live severe weather alerts at your fingertips.
The weekend forecast has come into focus rather well in the last couple of days. A few pop-up showers are going to be possible on Saturday, but the shower chances and clouds should diminish as we work into the evening hours. Most of us will stay dry on Saturday. Sunday is looking great with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Memorial Day Monday looks better with more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
The nice weather we will have for Monday is going to stick around for much of next week and it will turn hot again with highs expected into the 90s for the middle of next week. A cold front next Thursday brings another round of scattered showers and storms.