Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain which will be heavy at times by the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. We may have to watch for a period of sleet / freezing rain early in the morning near the Chesapeake Bay. Highs: 47-57. Winds: E-SE 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Rain lingers early in the evening hours. Mostly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 36-45. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Lingering showers very early in the morning possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NE-NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 38-44. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
A big storm system will bring a chance of rain and windy conditions to Delmarva on Thursday. As overnight temperatures settled in the 20s and 30s before the warm up started in the last couple of hours, things look a little dicey across parts of the area. This is allowing for a period of sleet / freezing rain to develop for parts of the Mid-shore and far northern Delaware early this morning. Everyone will switch over to rain and some big time warm air will surge in by the late morning and early afternoon hours with highs on Thursday into the 50s. The heaviest rain will fall on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening before tapering off on Friday morning. Most of the computer guidance suggests most of Delmarva will see over an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts totaling 2-3” of rain could be possible if we can embed some thunderstorms as well. The wind will also be a factor with wind gusts over 30-45+ mph possible during the day on Thursday into Thursday night as the new low develops over the top of Delmarva.
As the storm departs, it leaves behind a decent end to the week with a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with temperatures well below average in the 40s and windy conditions that will make things feel so much colder. High pressure is in control of the weather forecast heading into early next week. Watching for a possible storm in the Thursday / Friday time frame of next week, but a lot of questions remain about what we will expect from this storm. Stay tuned.