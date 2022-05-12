Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Breezy. Highs: 54-61. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Lows: 50-55. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs: 65-73. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few t-storms possible. Lows: 53-58. Winds: SE-S 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 75-82. Winds: S-SW 10-15 mph.
We are starting to see some movement with the area of low pressure finally and it will be heading back toward the coast over the next few days. With this movement, the wind will start to settle down a little bit as it makes it to the Carolina coastline by tomorrow afternoon and evening. It will bring moisture back to the area, so our chances for a few showers start to go up starting this afternoon and evening. I believe our rain chances for Thursday and Friday will be similar to what we saw the last couple of days where many don't see much of all. When you do see the rain the next couple of days, it will be light in nature for the most part. There could be some more robust showers from time to time on Friday as the low moves inland and to our west Friday night. It will remain cooler on Thursday with a mainly east wind, so highs hold in the 50s and 60s. As the wind turns southeast to south on Friday, temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s for most.
Saturday will bring more chances for pop-up showers and storms through the region. I think any sunshine we do see will help out temperatures up into the 70s. This sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere. This could lead to a few bigger storms on Saturday as the low departs to the north as it gets caught up in the jet stream.
Sunday will be a better day with highs into the 70s and low 80s with a bit more in the way of sunshine. This could lead to a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday, but I think our chances are less than what we will see on Saturday. Another round of scattered showers and storms looks possible for Monday as a cold front motors across Delmarva.
High pressure looks to follow the front and lead to cooler weather into next week with temperatures in the 70s.