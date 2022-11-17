Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 23-32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 38-44. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
High pressure has settled into control of the forecast over the next several days, but it is set up way to our west. With a northwest wind continuing, the pull of colder air out of Canada will be uninterrupted for the next several days. Even with ample sunshine at times the rest of the week and into the weekend, temperatures are going to be held down in the 40s through Saturday.
A couple blasts of even colder air will spill across Delmarva over the coming days. The first one moves through on Friday with just a couple extra clouds. This will just reinforce the cold air already here. A stronger cold front arrives on Saturday night and early on Sunday with just a bit more clouds, but another blast of even colder air will bring temperatures in the 40s through Monday. Watch for morning temperatures on Monday morning to be the coldest of the season with a chance of our coldest communities waking up in the upper 10s.
As the wind starts to turn more south to southwest, this will start to drive temperatures back above average for the first time in over a week with sunshine through next Wednesday. An early look at Thanksgiving shows a quiet forecast with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but rain chances start to go up heading into Black Friday and Saturday of next weekend. This, of course, is a way too early look at this forecast and can easily change over the coming days.