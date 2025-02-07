Forecast updated on Friday, 7 February 2025, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see a wintry mix of rain and snow early Saturday but it will change to all rain by mid morning. Snowfall may reach an inch over northern Delmarva by midday Saturday before the snow changes to rain. A more significant snow event is possible across the area Tuesday night.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Increasing clouds and very chilly. Low 29-32°. Wind: Light NE.
Saturday: Wintry mix developing, but changing to rain by late morning. High 40-42º. Wind: NE 3-8 mph. Some snow accumulation likely north of an Easton to Dover line.
Saturday Night: Rain in the evening with total rainfall of .25 to .45 inches. Some clearing toward daybreak. Low 40º. Wind: Varbl. 3-9 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and breezy. High 50-51º. Wind: NW 9-18 mph. Wind gusts to 24 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase late tonight and it will be very chilly. Clouds will increase toward daybreak as a low pressure system approaches the area. Rain and sleet are possible with perhaps some snow as well early Saturday. It will warm into the 40's by midday with just rain. Rain will continue into the evening, with rainfall totals of around 0.25 to 0.4 inches. Rainfall may be over 0.5 inches north of an Easton to Dover line. Snowfall may be around an inch in the morning north of an Easton to Dover line before the snow changes to rain.
Skies will clear after 2 AM Sunday and it will turn breezy. Look for low temps. near 40 degrees by sunrise Sunday. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny and it will be cool and breezy with temps. Near 50-52 degrees. Winds will gust to over 24 mph Sunday.
Monday will be much cooler with some high cirrus clouds and afternoon temps. will only reach the low 40's
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Monday, with temps. reaching only around 40 degrees. Clouds will increase OPN with some snow possible late Monday into Tuesday. Some parts of Delmarva may see significant snow Tuesday and Tuesday night but it is too soon to say more than that this evening. As of now the threat of heavy snow is most likely north of a line from Cambridge to Rehoboth Beach.
The average high for today is 46 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.