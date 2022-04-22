Today: Sunny. Highs: 71-73° Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 47-50° Winds: N 5 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 64-66° Winds: SE 5-8 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 53-55° Winds: SE 7 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 79-82° Lows: 53-55° Winds: SW 6-8 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 67-74° Lows: 54-55°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-77° Lows: 56-58°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 58-60° Lows: 48-51°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! It is going to be a much warmer day today and a great weekend. Our next chance of rain will be later at the beginning of the next work week. This morning as many are heading out for the final day of the workweek, temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s to start the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will make it to the low to mid-70s under sunny skies. This evening will be clear as temperatures fall too low 50s overnight.
Saturday will be slightly cooler as temperatures will start in the low 50s and warm to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Saturday evening will be cool with temperatures falling to the low 50s overnight.
Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with temperatures starting in the upper 40s to low 50s. By the afternoon temperatures will warm to the low 80s.
The average temperature for early April is 69 degrees for a high and a low of 46 degrees.