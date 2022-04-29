Today: Sunny: Highs: 59-63° Winds: 6-14 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 37-45° Winds: 5-7 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 63-67°
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 37-43°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 45-55°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Gradual clearing. Highs: 76-79° Lows: 56-59°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 74-80° Lows: 55-61°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 75-80° Lows: 53-69°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! Today although we will still be well below average, we will be slightly warmer than the last few days. Today will end the workweek with a slight warm-up. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s and warm to the low 60s by the afternoon. The evening will have temperatures falling to the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.
The weekend will be slightly warmer with both Saturday and Sunday forecasted to be in the mid-60s. Moving into Sunday, we will increase in cloudy cover as a high-pressure mover offshore and a warm front passes through. Sunday will start in the upper 40 to low 50s Sunday mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. The afternoon high will be in the upper 60s. Which cloud made Sunday feel like the better day of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be on Sunday evening and stick around into the early morning hours on Monday.
Our new workweek will start in with temperatures in the low 40s under cloudy skies. We will graduate clear towards the afternoon as we warm up to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Moving through the rest of the week we will see more clouds in the skies.
The average temperature for early April is 71 degrees for a high and a low of 48 degrees.