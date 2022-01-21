Tonight: Cloudy. A chance of snow. Low: 21-25° Winds: N 14 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the early morning. Highs: 33-35° Winds: N 6-13 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20-25° Winds: N 6-13 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 39-40° Lows: 20-25° Winds: W 5-9 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 28-37° Lows: 12-17°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: 44-46° Lows: 28-31°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 28-36° Lows: 14-15°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 22-30° Lows: 14-18°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! Today we had freezing temperatures and mostly cloudy skies but as we get closer to the overnight hours our chances of snow will increase. Southern Delmarva, such as Princess Ann and Accomack County, will start seeing snowflakes around 8 to 10 pm. After midnight is when we will see the peak of the storm with a few flakes possibly making it to the middle of Sussex County. By Saturday morning, around 6 am, most of the snow will end on Delmarva. As of right now, central Delmarva can expect snow totals ranging from a dusting to 2 inches. Southern parts of Somerset and Worcester County and into Eastern Shore Virginia will see totals of 1-3 inches. North Hampton County Virginia will see upwards of 3 inches of snow. The good news about the timing of this storm is that it will be the weekend and many people will be off the roads Saturday morning. The rest of the day on Saturday will be pretty cold with temperatures making it only a few degrees above the freezing allowing for minimal melting. Saturday night will be concerning because the temperatures will fall below freezing. Any snow that falls Friday night into Saturday morning could become ice overnight.
Sunday will have temperatures starting in the low 20s. These low temperatures will allow for a refreeze of the snowfall Friday night. We will have slippery conditions on Sunday morning on the roadways. Sunday afternoon will see temperatures in the upper 30s to the low 40s, allowing for snow and ice melting. The rest of the week will have temperatures at or below the average for this time of year. Our next chance of precipitation on Delmarva will be on Tuesday evening.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.