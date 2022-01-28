Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs: 41-43° Winds: N 5 mph
Tonight: Rain turning to snow. Lows: 20-25° Winds: N 6-11 mph
Saturday: Cloudy Snow likely. Highs: 23-27°
Saturday night: Lows: 11-16°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 26-30° Lows: 12-13°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-42° Lows: 18-26°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 43-47° Lows: 16-31°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 54-58° Lows: 33-40°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 54-57° Lows: 42-53°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! As of this morning, Delmarva is under either a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Storm Advisory. High pressure is now offshore and we are increasing in cloud cover. This morning we are starting in the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Progressing into the afternoon, we will increase the chances of rain which by the evening will transition from the rain to the snow. Overnight snowfall will be heavy at times. The highest totals will be seen in central Delmarva and towards the beach towns. With that said as of now for snow totals, the Dover area to parts of Queen Anne’s County area can expect totals ranging from 3-6 inches. Eastern Sussex County throws Wicomico County, extending down into eastern shore Virginia can expect 6-10 inches. The track of the storm can still waver and that of course would affect snow totals. As far as impacts, wind gusts will be upwards of 40 mph and possibly higher at our coastal towns. They will be bitterly cold behind this system especially when you account for the fresh snowpack overnight. I would highly discourage travel from Friday evening through Saturday as there will be slick conditions on the roadways will be slick and visibility on the roadways during the storm will be below. and because of the snowfall forecasted to last through the better part of the day. Late Saturday evening we will start to see conditions clear into the evening. I would be very cautious on the roadways Sunday morning as the cold temperatures will cause slick conditions. Please stay tuned as we continue to modify the forecast as needed.
Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The bitterly cold temperatures will allow for the snow to stick around through the weekend. Refreezing will not be as big concern of a concern Sunday night as it will be on Monday where the afternoon temperatures will be above freezing allowing for one melting before returning to the 20s Monday night. As we move through the workweek we will trend unseasonably warm.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.