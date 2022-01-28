Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 41-43° Winds: N 5 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Lows: 20-25° Winds: N 6-11 mph
Saturday: Cloudy Snow likely. Highs: 23-27°
Saturday night: Lows: 11-16°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 26-30° Lows: 12-13°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-42° Lows: 18-26°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 43-47° Lows: 16-31°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 54-58° Lows: 33-40°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 54-57° Lows: 42-53°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! As of this morning, much of Delmarva is under a Winter Storm Warning and Blizzard Warning will be in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM Saturday for Worcester County and Eastern Shore Virginia Counties. This morning we are starting in the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Progressing into the afternoon, we will increase the chances of snow. Overnight snowfall will be heavy at times. The highest totals will be seen in central Delmarva and towards the beach towns. With that said as of now for snow totals, Parts of Kent County Delaware, Talbot, and Dorchester County can expect totals ranging from 3-6 inches. Western Sussex County, Wicomico County, and Eastern Shore Virginia can expect 6-10+ inches of snow. I am expecting the coastal communities to see the higher end of the 6-10+ range. As far as impacts, wind gusts will be upwards of 45 mph and possibly higher at our coastal towns. They will be bitterly cold behind this system especially when you account for the fresh snowpack overnight. I would highly discourage travel from Friday evening through Saturday as there will be slick conditions on the roadways and visibility will be low during the storm. Late Saturday evening we will start to see conditions improve into the evening. I would be very cautious on the roadways Sunday morning as the cold temperatures could cause slick conditions. Please stay tuned as we continue to modify the forecast as needed.
Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The bitterly cold temperatures will allow for the snow to stick around through the weekend. Refreezing will not be as big concern of a concern Sunday night as it will be on Monday when the afternoon temperatures will be above freezing allowing for one melting before returning to the 20s Monday night. As we move through the workweek we will trend unseasonably warm.
The average temperature for late January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.