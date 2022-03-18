Today: Mostly cloudy. Gradually clearing. Highs: 70-72° Winds: SW 5-8 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows: 53-58° Winds: S 10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy. Gradually clearing. A chance of showers. Highs: 74-76° Winds: S 11-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 47-52° Winds: 7-13 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62° Lows: 47-52°
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 64-66° Lows: 40-41°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-62° Lows: 44-49°
Wednesday: Cloudy. Showers likely. High: 53-58° Lows: 41-43°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-66° Lows: 47-58°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! Today will be noticeably warmer than yesterday as temperatures return to the 70s. This morning we are seeing dense fog across the region with visibility less than .25 of a mile. We will start with mostly cloudy skies along with the fog. Moving through the morning hours we will see the fog lift and sky condition gradually clear to a sunny sky by the afternoon. Temperatures this morning are starting in the low 50s and by the afternoon we will be in the low 70s. Later this evening, we will start to see clouds moving into the region ahead of a cold front that will make its way through the region Saturday morning.
Saturday morning we will see a few showers move through the area and we may hear a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes. Temperatures in the morning will start in the mid-50s and warm up to the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. By the evening, we will be under partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to the low 50s into Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a noticeably cooler day on Delmarva. The morning will be in the low 50s and by the afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s. The temperatures will cool down by the evening and into the day on Sunday.
The average temperature for mid-March is 55 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.