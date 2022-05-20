Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-63° Winds: S 8 mph
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 89-93° Winds: SW 7-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 71-73° Sunday: Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs: 88-94° Lows: 52-56°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs: 80-88° Lows: 69-71°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 70-82° Lows: 68-70°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 66-75° Lows: 56-63°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! We had another warm day on Delmarva. Temperatures did make it to the 90s in some areas and the heat will continue for the next few days. Tomorrow though, temperatures will fall to the low 70s and by the afternoon we will warm to the low 90s once again. We will be under mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to control our forecast.
Tomorrow while under sunny skies temperatures will warm to the low 90s by the afternoon. We are asked going to feel if the area's dew points have climbed a bit. Our afternoon high will be very close to the record high of 95 degrees with was set back in 1911. The beach towns will stay in the low to mid-80s but with all the sunshine it will still feel very hot at the beaches. If you have to be outside this weekend for an extended period make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunblock, and lastly look out for our furry friends and make sure surfaces they may walk on arent too hot for their paws. By the evening temperatures will fall to the low 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Although slightly cooler Sunday will be another warm day as temperatures will start in the 70s and warm to the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. We will see a cold front move through the region and give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will linger into the morning hours on Monday.
The new workweek will see temperatures return to around average to slightly below the average for this time of year. We will have more clouds in the forecast as the beginning of the workweek looks a little unsettled. There will be another change of thunderstorms on Thursday evening as another cold front arrives.
The average temperature for early May is 75 degrees for a high and a low of 54 degrees.