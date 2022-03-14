Tonight: Clear. Lows: 38-41° Winds: S 6 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 61-65° Winds: SW 6-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 43-45° Winds: S 6 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-67° Lows: 43-45° Winds: 6 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 55-63° Lows: 49-52°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-70° Lows: 46-47°
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 62-72° Lows: 52-58°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 55-63° Lows: 39-42°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Monday Delmarva! It was a beautiful day across Delmarva. The amazing weather conditions will carry into our evening and through the next few days. Tonight temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to low 40. We will be under mostly clear skies as we make our way into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day on Delmarva breaking into the 60s. There will be some high clouds moving into the area by the afternoon but nothing to block the sun from shining bright. Temperatures will start in the low 40s. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
Wednesday holds our next chance for rain across the region primarily during the overnight hours. As the front approaches, most of the day will increase in cloud cover. Temperatures in the morning will start in the low 40s and by the afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a high chance of making it to the low 70s. By the evening then a chance of rain will increase as the cold front approaches. The rain chances will carry into Thursday morning. The cold front will not cause temperatures to drop all too much.
Thursday temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. And by Friday the sun will return and the temperatures will be back in the 70s to end the week and start the weekend.
The average temperature for mid-March is 55 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.