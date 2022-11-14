Today: Sunny. Highs: 47-50° Winds: NW 6-9 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 31-36° Winds: Calm
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain being late. Highs: 52-55° Winds: E 3-8 mph
Tuesday Night: Rain early. Lows: 31-36° Winds: E 7 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy. A chance of rain early. Highs: 54-56° Lows: 45-49°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-48° Lows: 35-40°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-47° Lows: 29-33°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-48° Lows: 27-30°
Sunday: Highs: 43-46° Lows: 28-40°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Monday Morning Delmarva! We start the work week off this morning with a freeze warning that will be in effect until 8 AM. A freeze warning means that sub-freezing temperatures are expected for some areas on Delmarva and these temperatures could be harmful to sensitive vegetation and crops. A heavy coat is advised as you head out the door this morning. The good news is that all will be dry until Tuesday which holds our next chance of rain showers.
This morning will temperatures will rise slightly from the 30s to the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. High pressure will be in control of our forecast for much of the day today but towards the evening hours, high pressure will slide off the coast and a few clouds will start to roll in ahead of an area of low pressure from the SW. The evening will bring in some cloud cover as our next chance of rain rolls in. Near-freezing, temperatures will return by late evening and into the overnight.
Tuesday expect a few showers to roll in late as an area of low-pressure tracks northeastward. Temperatures will start in the 30s and then make their way to the low 50 by the afternoon. Showers will start rolling in in the late afternoon and become more steady during the evening and overnight. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning as well. Rain totals from .50 to 1.00”.
More dry and cold weather will settle in starting late Wednesday where afternoon high and morning lows will be below the average for this time of the year.
The average temperature for mid-November is 63 degrees for a high and a low of 39 degrees.