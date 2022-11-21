Today: Sunny. Highs: 45-47° Winds: SW 6-1 mph
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 30-34° Winds: S 5-7 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 53-54° Winds: N 6 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-38° Winds: Calm
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 56-58° Lows: 32-38°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-58° Lows: 32-37°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs: 59-63° Lows: 40-47°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-59° Lows: 39-43°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 58-63° Lows: 40-48°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Monday Morning Delmarva! We are going to start the short workweek with temperatures trying to get back around the average. We are under high pressure and we are going to have beautiful sunny skies because of it. Temperatures will start climbing out of the low 20s and be in the mid to upper 40s but the lowering evening temperatures will begin to fall only to the low to mid-30s.
We will be waking up to the 30s on Tuesday as an area of high pressure continues to stick around during the afternoon. The high temperatures will bake it to the 50sl continuing the slight warming trend. Tuesday we will still be under sunny skies. And the evening temperatures will begin to fall to the mid to upper 30s into the overnight hours.
Wednesday, as many are setting out to hit the roads, will be a great day for travel. Temperatures will be flirting with the 60s under sunny skies.
And Thanksgiving day will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s. The evening will bring in a few clouds as a cold front inches closer to the area and bring Scattered rain showers throughout the day on Friday. Eyes will be kept on the low-pressure system for its timing and rain totals as we closer to the end of the week.
The average temperature for late November is 57 degrees for a high and a low of 37 degrees.