Tonight: Rain. Lows: 48-50° Winds: N 15-17 mph
Tomorrow: Rain. Highs: 55-60° Winds: N 18 mph
Tomorrow night: Rain. Lows: 48-55° Wind: N 13-16 mph
Wednesday: Rain. Highs: 63-64° Winds: N 14 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows: 50-53°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 73-76° Lows: 49-52°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 75-77° Lows: 51-58°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 57-61° Lows: 45-54°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 60-62° Lows: 43-47°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Monday evening Delmarva! It was another gloomy and rainy day across Delmarva. Coastal Flood Warnings are still in effect for Worcester, Kent, Delaware; and Accomack. There are also Wind Advisories in effect for coastal Sussex County as well as Worcester and Accomack County until 8 PM tonight. We can expect wind gusts to be upwards of 30 mph. Monday evening will have temperatures fall to the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday will be yet another cloudy rainy day as there will still be a chance of rain as the low pressure crawls farther off the coast. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s to low 50s and are expected to stay around the mid-50s for the afternoon highs. Rain changes will continue into Tuesday evening as temperatures fall to the upper 40 to 50s.
The pesky low will still be close enough to impact of weather on Wednesday and we will still have chances of on and off showers into the last afternoon. We will be under partly cloudy skies by the nighttime hours as temperatures fall to the low 50s.
We can expect the sun to shine once again on Thursday as a much drier weather pattern moves into the region for the end of the week.
The average temperature for early October is 74 degrees for a high and a low of 53 degrees.