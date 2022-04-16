Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 69-71° Winds: SW 9-14 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows: 44-48° Winds: SW 9-11 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 52-57° Winds: W 9-18 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 35-37° Winds: NW 10-18 mph
Monday: Partly sunny, increasing in clouds. Rain showers in the evening and overnight. Highs: 53-56° Lows: 38-40°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 44-46°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 60-62° Lows: 36-40°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68° Lows: 42-47°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 65-76° Lows: 50-53°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with our chances of showers increasing in the evening. This morning's temperature will start in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon we will see temperatures rise into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon still under cloudy skies as an area of low pressure continues to track north. We can get a little breezy today as the wind gusts could make it to 25+ mph today. A cold front associated with that weak low will move through the area giving us a slight chance of a light rain shower or two later this evening and into early Sunday morning. Behind the cold front will be cooler air.
Sunday morning as many are heading out for Easter Sunday services and other Easter activities, temperatures will be a little chilly when you compare it to the warm days we've had. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40s as skies begin to clear throughout the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will make it to the low to mid-50s under sunny skies. Sunday evening will be clear and chilly as temperatures fall to the upper 30 to low 40s overnight.
Moving into Monday, we will start partly cloudy and increase in cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will make it only to the low to mid-50s making it cooler than the average day. Light to moderate rainfall will move into the area Monday evening and stick around until Tuesday morning. Rainfall will be around half an inch.
The average temperature for early April is 67 degrees for a high and a low of 44 degrees.