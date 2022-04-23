Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 66-71° Winds: SE 5-8 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 53-56° Winds: SE 6-8 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 79-81° Winds: SW 5-7 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 53-55° Winds: E 5-8 mph
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: 69-75° Lows: 54-55°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A change of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 79-81° Lows: 48-52°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-60° Lows: 48-52°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 55-59° Lows: 37-40°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday as temperatures are starting in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thanks to high pressure in the region, we will be under mostly sunny skies as the temperatures rise to the mid to upper 60s. Although the low 70s can't be ruled out this afternoon, the beaches will stick around the upper 50s to low 60s. By the evening, we will be under partly cloudy skies as the temperature starts falling around the low to mid-50s.
As a warm front crosses the region Sunday morning it will make for a mild day on Delmarva. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with temperatures starting in the upper 40s to low 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to the low 80s. The evening will be in the 50s.
To start the workweek we will still be mild as Monday's afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Moving into Tuesday, we will be under partly cloudy and, eventually mostly cloudy skies, as a cold front approaches. By late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, a strong cold front will give up a change of showers and thunderstorms. The rest of the workweek will be sunny with below-average temperatures.
The average temperature for early April is 69 degrees for a high and a low of 47 degrees.