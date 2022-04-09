Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of pop-up showers. Highs: 56-58° Winds: W 9-14 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows: 38-40° Winds: W 5-7 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 53-55° Winds: W 9-18 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 35-37° Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-64° Lows: 35-37°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 69-75° Lows: 51-57°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80° Lows: 53-56°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 75-82° Lows: 57-62°
Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-78° Lows: 53-66°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few popup showers here and there. This morning temperatures are starting in the mid-40s. We will have an upper-level low move over the region. This low will give us a slight chance of showers throughout the day. Most of us will see sunshine today as temperatures make it to the mid to upper 50s across the region. This evening we still have a slight chance of seeing showers in the evening. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to low 40s overnight as we make our way into a slightly cooler day on Sunday.
Sunday will start off partly sunny but turn into a mostly sunny day as high pressure returns to the region. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 30 to low 40s and by the afternoon we will be in the low to mid-50s. Although the evening will be a little cooler than the last few days, making our way into Monday we are going to start a warming trend that will bring temperatures around the 80s by the end of the week.
We will head out the door Monday morning in the upper 30s and warm to the low to mid-60s by the afternoon. Sunny dry conditions will continue through Monday and much of the mid-week. Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. By the mid-week temperatures will start flirting with the 80s. Our chances for showers and even thunderstorms will rise towards the end of the week as models are not agreeing on which day the cold front will arrive. Stay tuned as we get closer to the end of the week and the models align.
The average temperature for early April is 64 degrees for a high and a low of 42 degrees.