Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-63° Winds: Light and variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-84° Winds: SE 6 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 72-79° Winds: E 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 65-67° Winds: E 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 76-78° Lows: 65-67°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-81° Lows: 56-67°
Thursday: Sunny. High: 81-85° Low: 58-65°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 84-88° Low: 62-70°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 80-90° Low: 66-71°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! We are finally feeling some comfortable temperatures across the area. Today our highs made it no higher than the mid-80s. And this evening we will continue with the cooler temperature trend as they fall to the low 60s overnight.
Sunday will be another comfortable day temperatures will start in the low 60s and warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Although mostly sunny tomorrow don't be surprised to see a few clouds in the sky. Sunday evening will be slightly warmer as cloudy began to build and trap in the warmth. Temperatures will be falling to the low to mid-60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Moving into the new work week, we are going to start on a cloudy and rainy note. Monday morning will start in the low to mid-60s and warm only to the low to mid-70s. There will be a chance of pop-up showers closer to the afternoon time and continues overnight. The evening will see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will start in the 60s but warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day. With more chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The condition will improve by the evening when we will be under partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the low 60s.
The average temperature for early July is 86 degrees for a high and a low of 67 degrees.