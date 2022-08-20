Tonight: Increasing cloud cover. Lows: 65-68° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 83-86° Winds: SE 3-7 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows: 70-72° Winds: SE 5 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Highs: 81-83 Winds: SE 5 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 65-67° Winds: E 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 84-89° Lows: 68-70°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-90° Lows: 67-69°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89-89° Lows: 68-70°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 84-88° Low: 68-74°
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84-96° Low: 68-71°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! Well, it was a beautiful day across Delmarva for the beach or even a pool day. The evening will be a pleasant one as well. We will increase in cloud cover with temperatures falling to the upper 60s overnight. Tonight we will increase in cloud cover as we bring in an unsettled weather pattern for the next few days.
Sunday will be another comfortable day temperatures will start in the low 60s and warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Although mostly sunny tomorrow don't be surprised to see a few clouds in the sky. Sunday evening will be slightly warmer as cloudy begins to build and trap in the warmth. Temperatures will be falling to the low to mid-60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The average temperature for early July is 85 degrees for a high and a low of 66 degrees.