Saturday night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows: 69-72° Winds: E 7 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs: 86-90° Winds: E 3-8 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows:70-71 Winds: SE 6 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-90° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 69-71°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 91-94° Lows: 68-70°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-90° Lows: 70-73°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 86-90° Lows: 65-70°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 82-87° Lows: 59-71°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 83-87° Lows: 59-65°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a beautiful day across Delmarva, but the chance of showers produced and caught many off guard. This isolated frontal boundary will continue to give us a slight chance of rain as it dies over lower portions of Delmarva. We will be under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies later tonight and into the overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s to low 90s through the evening and overnight.
We will have a sunny Sunday and a much drier day to start the new week. Temperatures will be making it from the upper 60 to the low 70s into the upper 80s to the low 90s by the afternoon. Thanks to high-pressure buildings over the area, sunny skies will continue throughout the day and we will be under clear skies overnight. Temperatures will fall to the low 70s.
Monday will be another dry and warm day much like Sunday. We will see temperatures rise from the low 70s to the upper 80 to the low 90s once again. The evening will be clear and falling to the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday will have a chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms into the region on Wednesday afternoon. Behind the cold front will be comfortable weather conditions to end the week.
The average temperature for late August is 84 degrees for a high and a low of 65 degrees.