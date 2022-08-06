Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 74-75° Winds: S 6-8 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 89-91° Winds: SW 7-9 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 76-77° Winds: S 9 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 85-87° Winds: SW 9-11 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 76-77°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 90-94° Lows: 76-77°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 92-95° Lows: 74-79°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 84-87° Low: 71-75°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83-85° Low: 67-72°
Saturday: Sunny. High: 79-83° Low: 58-65°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! Well, temperatures remained relatively seasonable today with a few warm spots on Delmarva. Along with the temperature, we saw a mix of sunny and rainy conditions today. As we transition into tonight, temperatures will begin to fall to the mid-70s with a very slight chance of rain showers. We will remain under mostly clear skies throughout the night. Moving into the rest of the weekend, we will see a ridge of the high-pressure park over the area for the next few days, bringing with it hot and sunny conditions.
Sunday morning will start in the mid-70s and begin to warm to the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. It will be a great beach day as the temperatures at our coastal towns will make it to the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny sky conditions will continue throughout the day and we will see clear skies into the evening and overnight. Evening temperatures will begin to fall to the mid to upper 70s.
Monday will start the workweek on a toasty note. The temperature will begin to increase to the low 90s by the afternoon. The beaches on Monday will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine that will continue throughout the day. The evening will fall to the upper 78
Tuesday will be another day where we make it to the 90s, low to mid-90s to be more exact. The morning will start in the upper 70s. The warming will continue to the afternoon before falling to the mid to upper 70s in the evening.
The next chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening as a front tracks its way through the region. Wednesday will be another day that will make it to the 90s.
The average temperature for early July is 86 degrees for a high and a low of 68 degrees.