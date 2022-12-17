Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&