Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20-32° Wind: W 5-7 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 41-43° Winds: W 9-14 mph
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows: 25-30° Winds: NW 8-11 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 38-41° Lows: 25-30° Winds: NW 9-14 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 40-43° Lows: 25-29°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 44-46° Lows: 24-30°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs: 55-59° Lows: 29-40°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and wintery weather are possible. Highs: 56-62° Lows: 38-55°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 28-31° Lows: 19-23°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a beautiful sunny Saturday with temperatures making it around the mid-50s. Tonight temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies.
For us of Delmarva Sunday looks quiet under sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to low 30s. And the temperatures will rise to the low 40s by the afternoon. Sunday evening will be chillier will lows falling to the mid-20s to low 30s overnight.
The morning commute on Monday will be cold. Morning temperatures will be in the 20 to 30s but warm to the upper 30 to low 40s. High pressure will still be on our side even as a low-pressure system to the west is in sight. An even colder evening is in store for Monday due to temperatures falling to the mid to upper 30s.
We will start Tuesday in the 20s but warm to the low 40s by the afternoon. Wednesday is looking to have the same dry and cold weather, but high pressure will be slipping offshore. Thursday will be a warmer day in the mid to upper 50s but under mostly cloudy skies. Rain from a warm front is likely throughout the day and into Friday. The back side of the cold front that will sweep through Friday evening will usher in an arctic blast and could present us with some wintery weather, most likely a wintry mix.
Christmas weekend will be cold! High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only make it to the upper 20s to low 30s.
The average temperature for mid-December is 50 degrees for a high and a low of 32 degrees.