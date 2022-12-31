Tonight: Rain. Patchy fog. Lows: 46-48° Winds: S 8 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Lows: 55-57° Winds: W 6-10 mph
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45° Winds: Calm
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 59-61° Lows: 38-45° Winds: SW 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-51°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-66° Lows: 42-51°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Highs: 66-70° Lows: 54-60°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 55-59° Lows: 29-40°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 33-36°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 42-45° Lows: 27-33°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Happy New Year’s Eve Delmarva! The warm weather continues as high temperatures rose to the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. These afternoon temperatures are over 10 degrees above the average high for today. Now moving into the evening, just as many of us will start our New Year’s Celebration, a more consistent rainfall in intrude on the festivities. The rain is associated with a rather weakening cold front from the west and will not end our warm streak. Temperatures tonight will fall to the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy, and rainy to start the night, skies.
The first day of 2023 looks to be quite pleasant. Be mindful of patchy fog in the morning, but once fog lifts, dry conditions, and sunny skies will make for a beautiful day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures will rise to the upper 50 by the afternoon. Have a happy and safe New Year! Sunday night will be under partly cloudy skies.
The start of the work week for some will still be on the warm side. Expect sunny skies and temperatures rising from the upper 30s to the low 60s by the afternoon. The warm temperatures will only continue for the next few days with afternoon highs on Wednesday flirting with the 70s. Wednesday does hold our next chance of rain as another cold front approaches. This could front will drop temperatures to the low to mid-40s by the end of the week.
The average temperature for late December is 47 degrees for a high and a low of 29 degrees.