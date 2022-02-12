Today: Sunny. Highs: 61-62° Winds: SW 8-11 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds. A chance of rain mixing with snow. Lows: 31-35° Winds: N 5-11 mph
Sunday: Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs: 32-37° Winds: N 9-11 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows: 20-21° Winds: NE 8-10 mph
Monday: Sunny: High: 30-33° Lows: 19-22°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 37-42° Lows: 19-22°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 53-57° Lows: 27-29°
Thursday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs: 64-65° Lows: 41-49°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today is going to be another beautiful day across Delmarva perfect for any outdoor activity. This morning we will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s and by the afternoon we will make it to the low 60s across the area. With high pressure still in control of the forecast, we will be under sunny skies for the better part of the day. It will not be until this evening that we start to see an increase in cloud cover. And we will begin to say goodbye to the warm air. A strong cold front from the northwest is set to arrive in the region tonight. The front will bring precipitation to Delmarva. Arctic air will rush into the region overnight and will eventually make it cold enough for a transition from rain to snow overnight.
Sunday morning, snow chances will persist throughout the morning hours and will eventually taper off Sunday evening as the area of low pressure offshore continues to track northward. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night will still hold a very slight chance of a snow flurry or two but for the most part, most of us will be clearing out. The forecasted accumulation from this snow event is between a dusting and 2 inches in an extreme case.
As we move into the workweek, Monday will be a very cold day with temperatures starting in the low 20s and warming up to the low 30s by the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy for the majority of the day. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with sunny skies. We will continue to warm up by a few degrees each day until Thursday. Thursday we can expect high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Friday will still be mild but slightly cooler before a cold front comes through and cools the temperatures down for the weekend.
The average temperature for late January is 48 degrees for a high and a low of 29 degrees.