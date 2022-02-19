Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 49-51° Winds: W 17-22 mph with wind gust up to 43+ mph
Tonight: Clear. Low: 19-23° Winds: NW 16-21 mph with wind gust up to 36+ mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 40-43° Winds: SW 5-9 mph
Sunday night: Clear. Lows: 28-34° Winds: S 7 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 43-52°
Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: 60-62° Lows: 44-50°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs: 64-66° Lows: 33-38°
Thursday: Cloudy. Change of rain. High: 38-46° Low: 33-38°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. High: 42-63° Lows: 32-43°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! We are going to start the weekend on a calm note this morning but that will all change by the afternoon. This morning temperatures are in the 20s and as the sun starts to rise we will make it to the low 50s by the afternoon which is right around the average for this time of year. There will be an increase in cloud cover as a brief and mainly dry cold front passes through the region this afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of precipitation from this front. Behind the cold front are strong winds and cold air moving. Wind gust by this evening will gust upwards of 40 mph. Tonight's temperatures will be drop dramatically into the low 20s and likely the teens in rural areas.
Sunday will be a cooler day as temperatures start in the low 20s and possibly the teens in more rural areas. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to the low 40s. Because of the high pressure that will be in place for the next couple of days, clear skies will stick around throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday night will be slightly warmer with temperatures falling to the low 30s.
Monday will start the work week with temperatures on the warming trend. Monday morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures making their way out of the low 30s and into the mid-50s by the afternoon.
Moving into the rest of the week, Tuesday will be in the low 60s. But Tuesday evening there will be a few showers. The mid-week will hold chances of scattered showers thanks to a couple of fronts that will be around the region.
The average temperature for mid-February is 49 degrees for a high and a low of 30 degrees.