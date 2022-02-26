Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 40-42° Winds: N 7-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 30-34° Winds: Calm
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: 50-52° Winds: W 6-11 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 28-30° Winds: SW 6-11 mph
Monday: Sunny: Highs: 38-41° Lows: 28-30°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 49-55° Lows: 25-30°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 57-62° Lows: 36-38°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-59° Lows: 36-38°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 38-52° Lows: 27-32°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today will be the start of dry days across Delmarva. We do have a chance of seeing some sunshine at some point today as high pressure settles in the region. Temperatures this morning are starting in the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. High clouds will be sticking around and by late morning we should be under partly sunny skies. This afternoon will be colder with temperatures rising only to the low 40s across Delmarva with high clouds over the region. Moving into the evening we will increase in cloud cover once again as that high pressure moves off the coast. It will be slightly warmer with temperatures falling to the low to mid-30s overnight.
Sunday will be another dry day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures in the morning will be slightly warmer in the mid-30s. High temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be in the low 50s. There will be a cold front making its way through the area Sunday night ushering more arctic air into the region. Temperatures Sunday night will be falling to the upper 20s to low 30s under clearing skies.
Monday will be a cold day. The good news is high pressure will return and the sun will shine bright over Delmarva. Heading out the door Monday morning will be very cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday night will fall back down to the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. The rest of the workweek will be dry and full of sunshine. The afternoon of Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild before cooling down a little towards the end of the workweek.
The average temperature for late January is 48 degrees for a high and a low of 29 degrees.