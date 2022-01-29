Tonight: Mostly Cloudy becoming clear with blowing snow. Lows: 3-9° Winds: NW 8-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 28-30° Winds: NW 5-8 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 13-21° Winds: Light SE
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 34-41° Lows: 26-32° Winds: NE 3-7 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 36-44° Lows: 29-37°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 49-57° Lows: 29-37°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 58-60° Lows: 58-59°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. High: 45-59° Low: 33-54°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! We had quite the snowstorm move through the region this morning. Just to mention a few locations here on Delmarva, the National weather service reports Ocean Pines, MD received 14.0 inches of snow; Fenwick Island, DE saw 11.4 inches; Princess Anne, MD received 8.5; Hurlock, MD saw 6.5 inches; Laurel, DE 5.3 inches; and Cambridge, MD with 5.0 inches.
Into the evening, temperatures are going to plummet to the single digits. The refreeze is a big concern as it moves overnight. Also overnight there will be blowing snow making visibility lower than normal. The freezing temperatures and limited visibility will make travel tonight very dangerous. Skies tonight will start as mostly cloudy but gradually clear overnight. The winds will remain high overnight and into tomorrow morning hours making the wind chill values reach negative values Sunday morning.
Be very cautious on the roadways Sunday morning as the cold temperatures could cause slick conditions. The bitterly cold temperatures will allow for the snow to stick around through the weekend. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will see the winds calm down by the afternoon and by Sunday evening temperatures will fall to the mid to upper teens overnight.
Monday we will have slightly warmer temperatures as we will be making it above freezing by the afternoon. Monday night will be another night of refreezing concerns as below-average temperatures will return once again. Moving into the rest of the work-week we will trend warmer with temperatures possibly making it to the 60s by the mid-week.
The average temperature for late January is 46 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.