Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 69-72° Winds: S 6 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 88-90° Winds: SW 5-9 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 74-77° Winds: S 5-8 mph
Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 90-93° Winds: S 7-13 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 73-75°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Becoming sunny. Highs: 90-91° Lows: 73-75°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 93-95° Lows: 73-75°
Thursday: Sunny. High: 93-99° Low: 74-76°
Friday: Sunny. High: 90-95° Low: 72-75°
Saturday: Sunny. High: 93-99° Low: 71-75°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was another warm day across the area with some places making it into the 90s. Looking into the new week will see a very hot July heat wave. Tonight though temperatures will begin to fall into the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday we will wake up to mostly sunny skies as temperatures make their way to the upper 80s. The afternoon will hold a few showers and thunderstorms. In the evening, we will be under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to the low to mid-70s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening as well.
The average temperature for early July is 88 degrees for a high and a low of 69 degrees.