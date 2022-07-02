Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 69-75° Winds: SW 7-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy gradually clearing to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs: 81-86° Winds: W 6-8 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lows: 64-68° Winds: Light and variable
Monday: Sunny. High: 85-90°
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-70°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 88-90° Lows: 65-70°
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Highs: 85-89° Lows: 71-73°
Thursday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83-85° Low: 66-73°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 87-96° Low: 68-75°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 84-88° Low: 69-73°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was another warm day across the region. Moving into this evening and overnight, showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front will be moving into the area. Tonight's temperatures will fall to the low 70s making it a mild evening, but the cold front will cool temperatures down slightly as we move into Sunday.
Sunday morning will have a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. By later in the morning, the thunderstorm activity will calm down and we will be under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s under skies that will become partly cloudy by the evening. Temperatures Sunday evening will fall to the mid-60s.
Monday will be sunny with temperatures right around the average for this time of year. Temperatures in the morning will start in the mid-60s, but by the afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s with some places even reaching the 90s. Monday evening will be a nice evening for fireworks to celebrate independence day. Temperatures will fall to the mid to low 70s overnight under clear skies.
The short work week will be a little unsettled as we will have a chance of thunderstorms into the weekend as well. The good news is that temperatures will stick around the average for this time of year.
The average temperature for early July is 87 degrees for a high and a low of 67 degrees.