Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 74-78° Winds: S 3-7 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Heat index values high as 102. Highs: 95-96° Winds: SW 7-11 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 71-79° Winds: S 11 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Heat index values high as 101. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 92-93° Winds: SW 15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 72-74° Winds: SW 7-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 78-85° Lows: 72-74°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 88-89° Lows: 67-74°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 93-99° Low: 74-76°
Friday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 89-94° Low: 74-78°
Saturday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83-87° Low: 64-75°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! With was another sunny and toasty day on Delmarva as high pressure reminds in control. Temperature to dau made it to the 90s across much of the area. Tonight's temperatures will fall to the mid-70s under clear skies before we start another dangerously hot day as the sweltering hot heat waver continues into Sunday.
Sunday temperatures will rise from the 70s to the mid-90s by the afternoon. We will be under sunny skies throughout the day with heat indexes in the triple digits. Because of the heat indexes, much of Delmarva (the northern half) is under an extreme heat warning. New castle county is under an excessive heat warning. Sunday night will fall back into the 70s across the region.
Monday will start the workweek under sunny skies with temperatures rising into the low 90s once again. Monday evening will hold a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures fall to the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will also hold a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening as an unsettled weather pattern continues towards the end of the week.
The average temperature for early July is 88 degrees for a high and a low of 69 degrees.