Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-70° Winds: NW 5-7 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 87-89° Winds: S 5-7 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 71-73° Winds: S 6 mph
Monday: Cloudy becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 85-87° Winds: S 3-8 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 73-76°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 90-93° Lows: 73-76°
Wednesday: Mostly clear. Highs: 91-94° Lows: 72-77°
Thursday: Sunny. High: 91-95° Low: 74-78°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 89-91° Low: 71-75°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 84-90° Low: 71-77°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! Well, it was a pleasantly seasonable day across Delmarva. Temperatures stayed around the average for this time of year and we saw sunny skies throughout the day. Looking into tonight, temperatures will begin to fall to the upper 60s to low 70s. We will remain under mostly clear skies throughout the night.
Sunday morning will start in the upper 60s to low 70s and begin to warm to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny sky conditions will continue through much of the morning and early afternoon. Clouds will start to build later in the day as there will be a slight change of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. As of late rainfall looks more likely to our south but we can not rule out a shower or two. Sunday evening will be under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will begin to fall to the low 70s into the overnight hours.
Monday will start the work week on a cloudy note but gradually become sunny before the next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the late afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will be around the same as Sundays making a high in the upper 80s. The evening will be partly cloudy with that change of showers and thunderstorms continuing into the overnight.
Tuesday will bring us back to the 90s by the afternoon after starting the day with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. That will be the case for Wednesday and Thursday with the temperatures. with the return of the hot weather, the summertime humidity will return as well.
The average temperature for early July is 87 degrees for a high and a low of 68 degrees.