Tonight: Cloudy. Lows: 67-69° Winds: NE 6-8mph
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lingering showers early. Highs: 78-81° Winds: NE 8-11 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lows: 61-64° Winds: E 3-7 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 82-84° Winds: E 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-64°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 90-93° Lows: 66-69°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 89-93° Lows: 71-77°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83-86° Low: 66-76°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81-89° Low: 64-69°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 84-91° Low: 67-68°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a cloudy and rainy day across Delmarva. Temperatures today stayed in the 70s and will fall only to the upper 60s overnight. Tonight's skies will be cloudy and we will continue to see on and off, light to moderate rainfall as the frontal boundary continues to move south and out of the region.
Tomorrow we will wake to cloudy skies as there will be a few lingering showers early. Temperatures will gradually increase to the low 80s by the afternoon and skies conditions will start to improve from cloudy and rainy to partly sunny and eventually clear by the evening. Sunday evening will see temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s overnight.
We will start the work week on Monday with warming temperatures. The morning will begin in the low to mid-60s but rise to the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. We will have sunny skies throughout the day as high pressure returns to the region. The humidity will be on the rise as well making it feel quite muggy outside.
Tuesday will be another sunny day on Delmarva with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday afternoon.
The average temperature for early July is 88 degrees for a high and a low of 68 degrees.