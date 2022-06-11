Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows: 62-67° Winds: S 6 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 78-82° Winds: S 6-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows: 68-69° Winds: S 5-8 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. High: 88-90° Lows: 68-69°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 82-85° Lows: 69-73°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81-85° Lows: 63-66°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High:80-86° Low: 63-69°
Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84-92° Low: 69-73°
Saturday: Sunny. High: 79-83° Low: 60-67°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! We had a great day across much of Delmarva. Moving into the evening though we will see more clouds as our chances for showers and thunderstorms increase overnight. Tonight we will be under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to the mid-60s overnight. Tomorrow is going to be a soggy Sunday as instability in the atmosphere kicks off some showers and thunderstorms for much of the day. There is a slight chance that some of these storms can be severe which is why the SPC ( Storm Prediction Center) put us under a level two threat. High temperatures will make it to the low 80s. But the evening temperatures will fall to the upper 60s.
On Monday morning will hold a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but conditions will quickly improve and Monday will turn out to be a typical June day and beautiful beach day. Temperatures in the morning will start in the upper 60s but warm to the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon in more inland areas. The beach towns will warm to around the low 80s. Everywhere on Delmarva will be warm and humid with the humidity continuing well into the workweek. There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up Monday afternoon. Monday evening will be mild as temperatures start cooling to the low 70s.
The rest of the workweek looks to be seasonal with chances of showers and thunderstorms more likely towards the end of the week.
The average temperature for early June is 82 degrees for a high and a low of 61 degrees.