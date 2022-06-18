Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-57° Winds: N 6-11 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 71-74° Winds: NW 9-16 mph
Sunday night: Clear. Lows: 51-56° Winds: NW 5-9 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 71-79° Lows: 51-56° Winds: NW 5-9 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 79-83° Lows: 59-64°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 83-91° Lows: 66-71°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 82-85° Low: 67-70°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80-86° Low: 66-67°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 81-90° Low: 64-68°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was an amazing weather day here no matter where you were of Delmarva today. We had a cold front move through the area flooding the humidity throughout the day. This evening will be quite pleasant although a little on the breezy side as well with temperatures falling to the low to mid-50s under clear skies.
Sunday will be a great day to celebrate dad. High pressure will begin to build and make for beautiful skies across the region. The morning will be clear as temperatures make their way from the low to mid-50s and warm to the mid-70s by the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy as wind speed s will vary between 15 and 25 mph at times. The winds will calm down towards the evening along with the cooling temperatures. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid-50s under clear skies.
Monday will be another beautiful day across Delmarva. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s and warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon although some areas could make it to the 80s. The evening temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to the low 60s.
The average temperature for mid-June is 84 degrees for a high and a low of 64 degrees.