Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-65° Winds: S 3-8 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 86-87° Winds: S 5-11 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 69-71° Winds: S 10 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 79-83° Lows: 57-66° Winds: NW 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-80° Lows: 57-66°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 81-84° Lows: 58-61°
Thursday: Sunny. High: 86-88° Low: 61-67°
Friday: Sunny. High: 89-93° Low: 66-68°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 90-95° Low: 71-76°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a fantastic day of weather everywhere on Delmarva, especially in our beach towns. High pressure will begin to move off the coast as a cold front gets closer. Tonight will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s.
Sunday will be another amazing day. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-60s. The afternoon will make it to the mid to upper 80s, but the beaches will be in the mid-70s. With all the sunshine, the event where will feel quite comfortable. As far as humidity we are not terrible. Currently we are feeling the air, but it will begin to feel a little sticky on Monday before the cold front passes. Sunday evening will bring in a few clouds to the skies as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
Monday holds our next chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The average temperature for the end-June is 86 degrees for a high and a low of 66 degrees.