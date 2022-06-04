Today: Sunny. Highs: 80-84° Winds: N 6 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows: 59-60° Winds: Light and variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-83° Winds: E 7-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-59° Winds: E 5 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 79-80° Lows: 57-58°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-82° Lows: 60-63°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 76-83° Lows: 68-71°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High: 80-86° Low: 68-70°
Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High: 79-85° Low: 59-66°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! We are going to have a picture-perfect forecast for this weekend. As high pressure becomes fixed over the area we will have sunny skies both today and tomorrow. Temperatures this morning will start in the low 60s under clear to partly cloudy skies. By this afternoon temperatures will warm to the low to mid-80s under sunny skies. By this evening we will see temperatures fall to the low 60s overnight.
Sunday will be another beautiful day on Delmarva. Temperatures will start that day in the low 60s and warm to the mid-70s by the afternoon. Sunday evening will be pleasant as temperatures overnight fall around the average for this time of year.
Monday will start the workweek very pleasant as temperatures warm up to slightly above the average in the low 80s. Tuesday will bring in our next change of rain in the afternoon.
The average temperature for early June is 79 degrees for a high and a low of 59 degree