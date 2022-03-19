Today: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs: 74-78° Winds: S 10-18 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: 48-51° Winds: 7-13 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 53-61° Wind: 30 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 47-52° Winds: NW 10-14 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 64-66° Lows: 40-41°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-62° Lows: 44-49°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High: 53-58° Lows: 41-43°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-66° Lows: 47-58°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-64° Lows: 39-51°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! It is going to be a warm day across the area. This morning we have a slight chance of a few showers from a warm front moving through the area. Temperatures this morning will start in the mid-50s under cloudy skies. Moving into the afternoon, skies will begin to clear as temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s under partly sunny skies. This afternoon will be breezy with wind gusts forecasted to exceed 30 mph at times. The warm air mass and strong southerly winds front the south are all ahead of a cold front that will move throughout the area later this evening. The cold front will bring a change of brief isolated thunderstorms on Delmarva. Temperatures behind the cold front with fall to the upper 40s overnight make for a cooler first day of spring.
Sunday will be a noticeably cooler day on Delmarva. This first day of spring will start in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue into the afternoon when we will be in the low 60s. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the low 40s under mostly clear skies.
To start the new workweek, Monday will be slightly warmer than the day before. Temperatures will start in the low 40s but warm to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon all under sunny skies. Monday evening will be clear as temperatures fall to the upper 40s.
The rest of the workweek will be pleasant. Wednesday holds the next chance for rain in the afternoon and evening, while Thursday is our next chance of making it to the 70s. The average temperature for mid-March is 56 degrees for a high and a low of 36 degrees.