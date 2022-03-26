Today: Partly sunny. A chance of showers later in the morning. Highs: 53-56° Winds: W 8-13 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 35-38° Winds: W 11 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 43-49° Winds: W 11-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 26-28° Winds: NW 17 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 39-44° Lows: 26-28°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 42-46° Lows: 24-28°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 52-57° Lows: 29-37°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 70-74° Lows: 46-56°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 66-71° Lows: 56-58°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today we will be the start of a cooler and breezy weekend. We will be under partly to mostly sunny skies today until later today when increases in cloud cover bring in the slight chance of showers into the evening. But we are going to start the day with temperatures in the low to mid-40s under sunny to partly sunny skies. By the afternoon temperatures will make it to the low to mid-50s as we increase in cloud cover through the mid-day. There is a 30% chance of isolated showers developing this afternoon. Winds speeds can be a concern for the next few days with today's wind gust forecasted to be 30+ mph sustained around 15-20 mph. This evening will be clear and chilly as we make our way into a cooler Sunday. Temperatures governing will fall to the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday will be a cooler day with high temperatures being well below average for this time of year. Temperatures will be starting in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Sunny skies will continue into the afternoon as temperatures make their way to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Sunday evening will be mostly clear and much cooler as temperatures fall to the upper 20s, yes 20s, overnight.
Monday will be one of the coolest days we’ve had in a few weeks. Temperatures to start the work week will be in the mid to upper 20s and by the afternoon temperatures will only make it to the mid-40s. Although cold and well below average, we will be under sunny skies for the majority of the day.
The average temperature for late March is 58 degrees for a high and a low of 38 degrees.